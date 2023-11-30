World's largest collection of Ferguson memorabilia sees record prices at auction

The world's largest private collection of Massey Ferguson models, tinplate toys and memorabilia saw record prices at auction, with one item selling for over £35,000.

Over 800 pieces of Ferguson memorabilia were sold at Cheffins Machinery sale ground near Ely on 25 November, as part of the Jim Russell Sale.

The collection was put together over a 50-year period by farmer and Massey Ferguson enthusiast, Jim Russell.

Forming one of the largest and most comprehensive Massey Ferguson collections worldwide, the auction exceeded expectations, with sales throughout Europe, Canada and Australia.

The sale included the final signature written by Harry Ferguson, dated 6 April 1954, prior to his resignation as Honorary Chairman at Massey-Harris-Ferguson Engineering Ltd. This was sold for £3,248.

Other highlights included a 1936 Ferguson type-A tractor, which sold for £35,736.

A scratch built 1933 Ferguson black tractor made £13,440 and a Ferguson Demonstration model by Mills Bros from 1949 sold for £11,220.

Among the literature, a Ferguson Demonstration Model instruction book was sold for a staggering £9,296.

High prices were also achieved for models including a Ferguson TO-30 with a two-row potato planter which made £2,576.

A Ferguson tractor diecast by Micro Models made £2,240 and an Airfix Ferguson model tractor kit sold for £2,016.

Tom Godsmark, associate at Cheffins, said the sale was very successful, seeing bidding from all around the world, including Canada and Australia.

“The collection was one of the largest private collections of Ferguson models, tinplate toys and memorabilia to ever have come to auction and is most likely to be one of the largest of it’s type in existence

"The results of this sale go to show the enduring popularity of the Ferguson brand in vintage circles.

"Jim Russell was one of the most admired collectors in the field, and it was a pleasure to conduct such an auction.”