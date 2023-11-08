World's largest collection of Ferguson memorabilia to go to auction

The world's largest private collection of Massey Ferguson models, tinplate toys and memorabilia will come to auction later this month, with 'very significant' prices set to be made.

Over 800 pieces of Ferguson memorabilia will go under the hammer at the Cheffins Machinery sale ground at Sutton, near Ely on 25 November.

Put together by the late Jim Russell, an enthusiast from Warwickshire, this represents one of the most comprehensive Ferguson collections worldwide, formed over a 50-year period.

Now being offered to market, the sale has the potential to see some very significant prices, according to Cheffins Machinery.

It is made up of models, toys, paraphernalia and a 1936 Ferguson Brown Type-A tractor.

One of the most important lots is the final signature written by Harry Ferguson, dated 6 April 1954, prior to his resignation as Honorary Chairman at Massey-Harris-Ferguson Engineering Ltd in 1954.

In addition, there is a Ferguson Sherman Plough catalogue, which was used by Harry Ferguson to set out headings for a proposed tractor catalogue, and which has been annotated by him throughout.

Among the models, a scratch-built Ferguson mounted combine, built to a two-inch scale and which took over 3,000 hours to complete, is available.

A 1933 Ferguson ‘Black’ tractor model is also available, built by Jim Russell who was given permission by the Science Museum to measure and photograph the original version.

Jim Russell started collecting Marklin and Basset Lowke O-gauge railway locomotives in the 1970s, and by the 1990s his focus had switched to agricultural machinery, when he began buying models of the County tractors he was running on his farm.

However, Jim’s real love was Fergusons, and this passion began after he was introduced to Irish inventor and the man responsible for the development of the modern tractor, Harry Ferguson.

He asked him to drive an early Massey Ferguson tractor as part of a demonstration because they wanted to show it was 'so simple to use, even a child could drive it'.

Tom Godsmark, associate of Cheffins, said the collection was the largest to ever have come to auction and probably the largest in existence in the world.

"The sheer scale of it is quite breath-taking, as is the condition of these pieces which have been displayed for over half a century," he said.

"Jim has to have been one of the most devoted enthusiasts we have come across to date, even making major modifications to his house to fit his collection.

"[He had] a dedicated room packed with display cabinets and even a specially built extension to the house with provisions to allow the Ferguson tractor to be run inside the house.

"This is set to be a very special sale and we are delighted to be able to offer it to the market.”