World's largest daffodil grower becomes LEAF Demonstration Farm

A Cornish farm which is the world's leading grower and packer of daffodil flowers has been launched as a LEAF Demonstration Farm in recognition of its sustainable practices.

Varfell Farms, based at Long Rock, Penzance, will now act as a hub for demonstration, learning and knowledge exchange as part of the LEAF Demonstration Farm initiative.

The network of LEAF Demonstration Farms includes a range of farm businesses across England and Scotland.

Varfell is also one of the UK’s largest agri-business firms, supplying blooms and bulbs to multiple retailers, as well as exporting to Europe.

The farming business produces 65% of the world’s daffodil flowers and holds around 60% of the daffodil bulbs in the world across 200 varieties.

As well as daffodils, the business, which has been LEAF Marque certified since 2012, also grows over one million stems of agapanthus and peonies.

As well as hosting visits for other growers, Varfell will offer a ‘living classroom’ for a broad range of community groups to see more climate positive practices in action.

LEAF’s technical director, Vicky Robinson said Varfell Farms was "leading the way" in pushing sustainable, regenerative farming in the cut flower industry.

"It is absolutely critical that we link up with leading businesses to promote best practice and thinking into more sustainable, regenerative growing techniques across a wide range of farming sectors.

"The work being carried out here, the commitment of everyone involved throughout the business will bring a wealth of expertise and crucial information on the role and development of Integrated Farm Management in this sector."

The launch comes amid LEAF's Penwith Landscape Partnership’s Farming Futures project, which supports farms that are sensitive to Penwith's landscape, heritage and biodiversity.

The project has supported a number of growers in the region to become LEAF Marque certified and has worked to promote farming practices that are sustainable.

Simon Gardner, farms director at Varfell Farms added: “Being a LEAF Demonstration Farm will help improve understanding of what more regenerative farming looks like in action."