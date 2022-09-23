World School Milk Day: Farmers to showcase benefits of dairy

Farming groups are looking forward to highlighting the benefits of milk to children's health as the World School Milk Day initiative nears.

The annual event is held all over the world on the last Wednesday of September to celebrate the benefits and success of school milk programmes.

The first World School Milk Day was celebrated in September 2000 and has since become an annual event promoted by the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization.

This year's event will take place on Wednesday 28 September, and industry groups are gearing up for it.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) said it would be visiting primary schools across Wales to highlight the benefits of milk.

The union explained that the dairy industry had made 'huge improvements' in its effort to tackle climate change and provide sustainable, nutritious food.

"We are excited to celebrate that on World School Milk Day by visiting primary schools across Wales," said FUW milk committee chairman, Dei Davies.

“There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that sustainability in all its facets, environmental, social and economic, are and should be top priorities for global policy makers, industries and citizens."

He noted that the dairy industry was 'a billion strong community', one that was 'essential' in producing healthy, nutritious food.

"Beyond that, our dairy farmers across the world take care of around 360 million cows and 20 percent of the world’s agricultural land.”

Much of that land, Mr Davies added, could not be used to grow food for human consumption.

“But our dairy cows can graze that land and transform grass into highly nutritious products like milk," he said.

"In addition, our milk and dairy products rank amongst the top five traded agricultural commodities by value and volume, providing benefits for national and local economies.

“We are part of the sustainable solution and it’s tremendously important that our policy makers know that the dairy sector is here to help keep our planet and the population healthy and thriving."