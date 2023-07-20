World Sheepdog Trials to make historic debut in Northern Ireland

Almost 80 competitors from across the UK and Ireland are set to travel to Northern Ireland to compete at the World Sheepdog Trials.

Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, the four-day event is expected to attract 50,000 spectators.

It will involve 240 competitors from over 30 countries vying to be named as ‘top dog’ with a World Champion announced at the end of the event.

A testament to the global appeal of the World Sheepdog Trials, visitors from all corners of the world are expected to attend.

The event, taking place at Gill Hall Estate, near Lisburn, is expected to deliver a major economic benefit to NI businesses, which is being held there for the first time.

John McCullough, chairman of the World Trial Committee, said the arrival of the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland was a 'momentous occasion'.

"We are honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage," he added.

"With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Finland, this event truly exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials."

Venue host, Bill Porter, owner of Gill Hall Estate added: "We’re hopeful that the ripple effect of the four-day event will extend well beyond the World Sheepdog Trials.

"Benefitting local businesses and accommodation providers across the week and showcasing the incredible sights of Northern Ireland to visitors from across the globe.”

The event will take place at Gill Hall Estate, in Northern Ireland from 13 – 16 September.