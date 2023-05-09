Wynnstay and Humphrey Feeds to combine poultry operations

Wynnstay and Humphrey Feeds & Pullets have announced they will combine their poultry feed and pullets, offering into one focused poultry brand.

Following its acquisition of Humphrey Feeds & Pullets in 2022, Wynnstay has confirmed that the two businesses will combine poultry operations.

The combined poultry operation of both businesses will be branded as Wynnstay Humphrey Feed & Pullets.

Humphrey Feeds & Pullets, based in Hampshire, supplies poultry feed and point-of-lay pullets to farmers, mainly in the south of England.

The business manufacturers 110,000 tonnes of poultry feed annually from a leased facility in Twyford, as well as having an unused facility in Calne, Wiltshire.

In March 2022, Wynnstay acquired the business as part of its growth strategy to develop its presence in the south of England and within the poultry feed sector.

Gareth Davies, chief executive of the Wynnstay Group, said: “The Humphrey business has integrated well since its acquisition in March 2022.

"It has become clear that bringing the two brands together offers a sustainable, high-quality package of products, services and advice for our poultry customers.

"The combined businesses have over 190 years of experience within the feed sector, and together we can advance our offering further for the benefit of our customers.

"This is increasingly important as the poultry sector continues to consolidate with the increased demands of retailers and packers.

"We must continue to develop as a business, ensuring we invest in new technology, product development and operational efficiency.”