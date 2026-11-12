Wynnstay to lift Humphreys pullet capacity to 2.2 million a year

Wynnstay Group’s Humphreys Pullets is to add one million pullets a year of rearing capacity over the next 18 months through a partnership with a producer investing in aviary rearing systems.

The agricultural group plans to expand Humphreys Pullets' capacity from around 1.2 million to 2.2 million birds a year over the next 18 months.

The extra capacity will come through a partnership with an established pullet rearer that is investing in modern aviary rearing systems, backed by long-term supply contracts.

According to Wynnstay, the partnership would give it a platform for sustainable growth while keeping its focus on bird quality, flock development, health and biosecurity.

The company is also looking to develop relationships with further rearing partners that share its standards on animal welfare and flock management.

Alongside the expansion, Wynnstay is opening a new Humphreys Pullets office at Northfields House in Twyford.

The premises will bring together specialists in pullet rearing, layer feed, nutrition and technical support, allowing the company to coordinate services more closely.

Wynnstay is also seeking relationships with additional rearing partners that meet its requirements for flock management, welfare and bird quality.

The company described the expansion as an important step in the growth of Wynnstay Humphreys Feeds and Pullets’ integrated pullet and layer feed business. The extra capacity would help it respond to growing demand from producers.

The expansion is a response to a shortage of suitable pullet-rearing space and an ageing stock of rearing houses across the sector, according to Wynnstay. Older houses can be harder to clean and maintain to the biosecurity standards needed to manage avian influenza and Salmonella risks.

It added that changes in laying systems are affecting the type of rearing houses required. Aviary rearing gets pullets used to moving between levels before they come into lay, which helps them settle into multi-tier housing.

Humphreys Feeds and Pullets already supplies pullets and feed for rearing and laying flocks, including flocks in the free range and premium egg markets.

Wynnstay believes the expansion brings pullet rearing closer to its feed, nutrition and advisory services, so it can support customers through the life of a flock, from rear through to lay.

The company maintains that pullet quality has an important influence on later laying performance. Linking pullet supply with tailored nutrition, health support and technical advice would help producers get birds off to a good start before lay and keep performance up as the flock develops.

The aim is to treat pullet supply, feed and technical advice as one service rather than separate areas, so producers can get practical support from one team.

The new office will be the base for the pullet and layer feed teams to coordinate their work, share knowledge and keep in closer contact with customers. Wynnstay expects advice to be shaped around individual flocks, housing and production systems.

According to Wynnstay, information collected during the rearing period will help producers prepare for the transition into lay. Customers will receive regular updates on pullet bodyweight and flock uniformity throughout rearing, alongside relevant blood-test results and veterinary reports before the birds are transferred.

This information will give producers a clearer picture of flock health and development ahead of delivery, helping them make informed decisions about housing, feeding and management as the birds move into lay.

Wynnstay explained that producers would have access to a business with experience across several stages of production, covering pullet sourcing and rearing, feed programmes and technical guidance on nutrition, health and flock performance.

The expansion comes as pullet rearers and egg producers face longer ordering lead times, pressure on chick availability and rising costs, according to Wynnstay. The company is encouraging farmers to plan well ahead when placing orders.

Producers are advised to confirm bird numbers, breed and delivery dates early, allowing rearing programmes to be tailored to their laying systems and performance targets. Feed, vaccination and lighting programmes can then be finalised closer to chick placement.

As delivery approaches, Wynnstay recommends confirming transport arrangements, ensuring sufficient staff are available to unload the birds and agreeing the feeding programme with a feed representative.

This should reflect the flock’s bodyweight profile during rearing, the producer’s egg contract and seasonal conditions. Farmers are also advised to check pre-housing swab results and ensure essential equipment, including alarms, generators and time clocks, is working correctly before the birds arrive.

The advice comes as the UK egg sector continues to adapt to changing consumer expectations, production requirements and the shift towards higher-welfare systems.

According to Wynnstay, these changes are placing greater demands on producers, who must balance flock performance with animal health, biosecurity, efficiency and sustainability.

With the rearing period playing a crucial role in future laying performance, feeding and nutritional requirements must also adapt as birds develop.

Through Humphreys Feeds and Pullets, Wynnstay brings together pullet rearing, feed manufacturing, veterinary expertise and on-farm advice. The expansion aims to increase rearing capacity while strengthening the specialist support available to producers.

The new Twyford office will play a central role in coordinating these services and maintaining closer contact with customers.

As egg production becomes increasingly technical, the company aims to provide advice tailored to individual flocks, housing systems and production requirements, alongside reliable products and well-reared birds.

Closer relationships with producers are also expected to help Wynnstay better understand the challenges facing egg businesses and adapt its services as the industry evolves.

The investment in additional rearing capacity and the new office reflects Wynnstay’s longer-term plans for the egg sector, with supply agreements underpinning the aviary rearing partnership.

These arrangements are intended to provide greater certainty for future planning and investment, while allowing Wynnstay to serve more customers through its expanded operations.

The Twyford office will act as the operational centre for the pullet and layer feed team, bringing together the company's rearing, nutrition and technical expertise.