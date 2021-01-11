Yamaha offers farm workers free ATV training in UK centres

Yamaha is offering farmers and farm workers free ATV training in 38 centres across the UK in a bid to improve the industry's safety record.

Those buying a new Yamaha ATV will be offered the a rider competency training course from the European All-Terrain Vehicle Safety Institute (EASI).

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the total cost of workplace injury to agriculture, forestry, and fishing is estimated at between £108m and £274m.

To reduce risk, improve operator competence, and help safeguard workers, the HSE advises that ATV operators complete a training course.

Amy Morris, EASI UK Regional Operations Manager, said that with the ever-increasing popularity of ATVs, many operators had little or no experience.

Even experienced riders can find themselves in potentially hazardous situations that can, without the correct training and knowledge, result in serious accidents.

“Our courses highlight general machine checks, upkeep, weight distribution and active riding, which is imperative when operating on uneven, rutted terrain which is so often found on farms.”

Taking a basic course to learn riding skills and use the correct equipment can help prevent the risk of accidents, she added.

"An ATV handles very differently to cars and motorcycles so it is vitally important that all users should learn how to safely operate an ATV by taking an operator course."

The training can be completed in one day and there are 38 centres across the UK.