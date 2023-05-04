YANA passes baton to RABI for mental health support in Worcs

Farming charities RABI and YANA have agreed to transition support services in Worcestershire, following the latter's decision to scale back its work in the county.

YANA (You Are Not Alone) will no longer operate in the region, and it will focus on providing support in East Anglia.

Instead, RABI will be the support provider delivering professional counselling and mental health training in Worcestershire.

Funds previously raised for YANA in Worcestershire will continue to fund mental health services in the county as delivered by RABI, the charities confirmed.

RABI head of partnerships, Suzy Deeley has worked with the YANA team to ensure farming people can access free, confidential support when needed.

She said: “Any further calls to YANA’s helpline made by farming people from Worcestershire will be redirected, if appropriate and with the caller’s permission, to RABI.

"Anyone who has expressed an interest in mental health training with YANA will be notified by RABI of forthcoming accredited courses in Worcestershire, along with details of how to book a place."

RABI can be directly contacted via a 24/7 helpline on: 0800 188 4444. Alternatively, you can email help@rabi.org.uk.

YANA can be contacted on 0300 323 0400 or email helpline@yanahelp.org.