Yattendon Estate recognised for its sustainable farming excellence

The Yattendon Estate has become the latest farm to join the LEAF UK network of Demonstration Farms set up to advance sustainable farming knowledge.

The Berkshire estate is a diverse farming enterprise covering 2,150 hectares and growing wheat, barley, beans, linseed, oats, and maize.

"Responsible English farming" is the ethos underpinning the entire business, with over 300 hectares dedicated to supporting biodiversity and protecting the characteristics of the local landscape.

It has been involved in environmental stewardship schemes since 1998, and since 2021, it has embarked on a new five-year scheme including wildflower plots, pollen and nectar mixes, wild bird food mixes and bumblebee mixes.

Yattendon Farm joins 39 other Demonstration Farms which, together with 14 Innovation Centres, make up the LEAF Network.

Farm Manager, Nick Down, who manages the estate’s farming business on behalf of Velcourt, is passionate about promoting UK agriculture and is a regular host of LEAF Open Farm Sunday.

Speaking at the launch, he said: “Our focus is on developing the estate’s sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing the local environment through Integrated Farm Management.

Yattendon Farm joins 39 other Demonstration Farms make up the LEAF Network

"This is such a vital time for sustainable farming, and the LEAF Demonstration Farm platform will be a fantastic way to showcase all the good things we are doing as an industry, to work with policy makers to help shape the future of farming and the environment as well as connect with the wider public."

LEAF chairman, Philip Wynn added: “The increasing political and climatic complexities faced by the agricultural sector require forward-thinking, innovative farmers willing to embrace change.

"We need to build resilience to deliver productive and robust economic growth and meet the expectations of the public for safe and affordable food, produced with environmental care.

"The role of LEAF’s network of Demonstration Farms and Innovation Centres could not be more critical to accelerate the knowledge and uptake of more sustainable, regenerative farming approaches, evidenced by rigorous scientific research."