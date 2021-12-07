Yellow warning for Storm Barra as farmers told to prepare

Farmers are being told to prepare for Storm Barra which is expected to bring with it severe wind, rain and snow following the disruption caused by Storm Arwen over a week ago.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the UK later on Tuesday until Wednesday (8 December), the Met Office confirmed.

Parts of the North East and Cumbria are being warned of heavy snow and strong wind as Storm Barra makes its arrival.

Gusts could reach 70mph along the coast off the Irish Sea, while other areas could see speeds between 40 and 50mph.

Heavy #rain and strong winds are moving in across the UK in association with #StormBarra

The Isles of Scilly reported a wind gust of 67mph a little earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/NlYxGb42eV — Met Office (@metoffice) December 7, 2021

It comes after farmers in Scotland and Northern England were left counting the cost of Storm Arwen, which impacted the UK 11 days ago.

As of today, hundreds of homes still remain without power, an issue which led the Liberal Democrats to accuse the government of 'abandoning' rural communities.

While Storm Barra is not expected to be as severe, farmers and rural businesses are being encouraged by NFU Mutual to prepare to prevent damage.

Jon Bird, property claims manager at the rural insurer, said: “Rural areas can be prone to power cuts with lines brought down by high winds and fallen trees.

“At times like these, there’s often a strong urge to go out in gales to try and do emergency repairs to roofs, gutters, or other parts of your property.

“It’s vital people pay regard to the conditions and don’t put themselves and emergency services at risk by attempting anything dangerous.

“Strong gales and patchy ice can also make driving tricky, so motorists are urged to plan their journeys carefully."

How can I prepare for a storm?

NFU Mutual has issued advice and guidance to farmers and rural businesses to help them prepare for gales:

• Stay alert for Met Office weather warnings

• Don’t risk injury by attempting emergency repairs to homes while storm is raging

• Prepare for power cuts by making sure you have torches, batteries and that generators are ready

• Park your car in the garage if possible

• Secure outdoor garden furniture in advance

• Make sure you have your insurer’s emergency helpline available

• Plan journeys carefully, check the weather forecast and only drive if necessary

• Check your tyres, as well as the levels of your engine oil, coolant and screenwasher fluid

• Making sure your lights and battery are in good working order is also important

• Keep a torch, blanket, warm clothing, sensible footwear, a bottle of water and a chocolate bar or two in the car

• Make sure your mobile telephone is fully charged, and tune into the radio to keep up to date about road conditions

• Check you have emergency breakdown cover and the contact details – this may be part of your insurance policy