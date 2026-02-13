Yellow Wellies unveils national commitment to combat suicide in agriculture

A new national commitment aimed at preventing suicide in agriculture has been launched as the farming sector confronts one of its most devastating hidden crises.

The Farming Pledge, introduced by the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) in partnership with suicide prevention charity the Baton of Hope, seeks to create safer and more supportive workplaces across the industry.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in the latest Office for National Statistics figures, which showed that 47 people working in agriculture in England and Wales died by suicide in 2024.

The pledge launches as Yellow Wellies’ 2026 Mind Your Head campaign draws to a close, following a week focused on raising awareness of mental health pressures in rural Britain.

Throughout the campaign, the charity has laid bare the stark realities behind the statistics, sharing the voices of farmers and families whose lives have been deeply affected by suicide.

It has also highlighted the charities and support organisations working across the UK to provide help in rural communities.

Education has been a central theme, with Yellow Wellies stressing the need to equip the next generation with the confidence to seek support and to offer it to others.

“The Farming Pledge” calls on everyone involved in agriculture — from family-run farms to the largest agri-businesses — to recognise the warning signs when someone is struggling, start life-saving conversations, and ensure support is available before distress turns into crisis.

The Baton of Hope’s existing Workplace Pledge has already been adopted by major UK employers, including NHS South Yorkshire, Royal Mail, British Steel, Oxford United FC and Baxi, demonstrating the impact leadership and cultural change can have when mental health is treated as a priority.

Building on that momentum, the agriculture-focused commitment launches with backing from organisations and politicians alike.

NFU Mutual has become the first organisation to sign as a Gold Pledger, signalling a strong commitment to championing mental wellbeing at a time when rural communities need it most.

Glastonbury and Somerton MP Sarah Dyke, a member of the EFRA Select Committee and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Rural Affairs, has also signed the pledge.

Her backing — alongside a commitment from her team to complete Yellow Wellies’ Suicide Awareness and Prevention eLearning — reflects growing recognition in Westminster that rural mental health can no longer be overlooked.

Accessible at several levels, the initiative offers a straightforward starting point for those unsure where to begin.

Signatories will receive practical guidance, ready-to-use materials and training resources that can be implemented immediately.

Yellow Wellies is urging farmers, contractors, suppliers and agri-business leaders to step forward, sign up and share the commitment with colleagues, friends and neighbours.

As Mind Your Head week concludes, the message is unmistakable: “hope is always present and suicide is preventable”.