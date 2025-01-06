YFC members gain subsidised shearing training for 2025

Members of YFCs will again be able to benefit from subsidised shearing training this year due to a collaboration between British Wool and the NFYFC.

For the seventh year in a row, young farmers can take advantage of a 50% discount on British Wool shearing courses.

The co-op's offer, in partnership with National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, applies to courses in machine and blade shearing.

The discount applies to courses for beginners, intermediate, and advanced level shearers.

More than 700 YFC members have benefited from discount over the last seven years.

The discounted price of £110 plus VAT is exclusively available those who register before 31 March 2025.

Richard Schofield, shearing manager at British Wool, said: “British Wool and the YFC have worked together now for several years in different projects.

"This incentive is the best so far giving members the opportunity to attend shearing courses with a 50% discount whilst you remain a YFC member enabling you to develop your shearing skills.”

British Wool’s two-day courses are held in all regions of the UK and cover the essentials of shearing.

Attendees receive practical tuition in small groups, typically with a ratio of one instructor to four participants.

NFYFC chair of council, Drew Bailey said: "An important element of our national Sheep Shearing competition is that all competitors must have at least a Blue Seal qualification.

"YFC members are now able to continue improving their skills as this British Wool offer covers all shearing training, regardless of their experience in the industry.”