YFCs offered new support to upgrade club buildings

Young Farmers’ Clubs are being offered new support and materials to upgrade their club buildings as part of a new project launched this week.

The new scheme will enable clubs and counties to seek free materials for repairs and renovations, as well as seek help with new builds.

While many YFCs meet in the local village hall, a growing number are building or renovating their own premises.

County Federations have also renovated their own buildings to ensure they have a permanent space too.

The scheme means YFCs could access free materials to help with a new roof or for external wall renovations, as well as getting structural advice on repairs too.

As YFCs are charities, they often do not have the resources to be able to repair, renovate or build their own club venue.

The National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs' (NFYFC) said it hoped the offer will provide some vital resources to help clubs tackle building issues.

The scheme, launched in conjunction with manufacturer Eternit UK, has been announced during this week's National Young Farmers’ Week.

NFYFC chair of council Rachel Goldie said: “This project [will] help YFCs and County Federations seek materials and advice to help them develop their club buildings.

“As YFCs are small local charities, they often do not have the resources to manage major repairs or to contemplate building their own venue.

"This project will really help to make YFC buildings more sustainable and we’re grateful to Eternit for their valuable advice and generous supply of materials.”

Threemilestone and District Young Farmers’ Club in Cornwall is just one example of a club that owns their building and is therefore responsible for its repairs and maintenance.

The club has recently been fundraising to purchase the land where their club building is located to secure its future but still faces ongoing expenses to keep the building up to scratch.

The club is close to finalising the completion of their fundraising campaign and the purchase of the land after fundraising £52,000 during the pandemic since the campaign started in January 2019.

Natalie Brown, Threemilestone and District Young Farmers’ Club Leader, said: “The building is an old RAF building and requires regular repairs and ongoing maintenance, which can be costly.

"It’s great to know that Eternit are supporting YFCs with this scheme as we are all small charities and often don’t have the funds to cover big repair jobs."

The application process is now open for YFCs, with the aim of the support for projects being offered in 2022.