YFYFC postpones meetings and events due to coronavirus

Georgina Fort, YFYFC County Chairman, said farmers must respect the government's advice regarding Covid-19

The Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs has announced that all clubs and districts are to postpone meetings and events with immediate effect.

It follows the latest government announcement on coronavirus to avoid all unnecessary social gatherings.

YFYFC Senior Officers and Trustees said any club or district business matters that need discussing are to be done over the phone.

"We must respect the government’s decision," Georgina Fort, YFYFC County Chairman said in a new online update.







All YFC meetings, competitions, events and rallies are to be postponed for the foreseeable future, the organisation said.

This includes county rally, sub-committees, executive committee AGM, and the YFYFC AGM.

"Any urgent matters that need a decision will be made by the Senior Officers and Trustees of the Yorkshire Federation. Please refrain from visiting County Office with immediate effect," Ms Fort said.

"We are very sad at this outcome but the health of our members, supporters and staff must take priority."

She added that it can be a lonely and vulnerable time for some: "Please look out for one another and don’t forget that the Senior Officers and staff are at the end of the phone.

"Use the Samaritans 116 123 help line which is available 24/7 should you need any advice," Ms Fort said.