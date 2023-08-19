Yorkshire farm co-op BATA votes against demutualisation

Brandsby Agricultural Trading Association (BATA), based in North Yorkshire, will remain a cooperative after its members voted against a proposal to turn it into a private company.

A vote was held in York earlier this week to discuss a controversial proposal to turn the co-op into a private company limited by shares.

Founded in the village of Amotherby in 1894, the cooperative supplies local farmers and those who live in the rural community.

Concerns were raised over BATA's future ability to to raise capital, but those opposed to demutualisation said member rights would be weakened.

However, the board’s motion to demutualise failed to reach a 75 percent majority, with 66 percent voting in favour.

BATA has around 2,500 eligible voting members, with the vote's turnout at 53%.

In a statement, the co-op said: "It remained clear in the board’s strategy to continue to address changes in line with its business objective to create even further member value and improved resilience for all the membership.

“A further special members meeting was announced by the company secretary directly after the meeting to address key points in its continued steps to move the business successfully forward.

“The chairman of the meeting wishes to thank everybody that has been involved in this business process so far and in particular all the members who we work tirelessly for as a whole in a challenging industry.”