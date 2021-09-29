Yorkshire farm producing UK wagyu beef hosts 250 farmers

A farming business producing highly-prized Wagyu meat welcomed more than 250 farmers to their base in the Yorkshire Wolds as part of their 2021 open day event.

Two farms owned by Warrendale Wagyu produce specialist British grown wagyu beef, which originates in Japan, as part of their unique supply chain business model.

Their open day event was an opportunity for the producers who rear the cattle as part of the scheme to get an update on the business’s successes over the last two years and their future expansion plans.

It was also an opportunity to showcase the business and integrated supply chain to prospective producers and customers.

Attendees visited the farms rearing Wagyu cattle as part of the scheme, whilst the afternoon saw updates from the Warrendale team along with speakers from partners Genus and Oxbury Bank and customer Aldi.

Warrendale works with over 250 farmers in the UK, crossing their full blood Wagyu genetics with dairy herds to produce a Wagyu cross, which delivers a highly prized carcass.

The unique system allows farmers to produce cattle as part of a guaranteed supply chain with agreed terms and pricing structures on a contract basis.

The team have ambitious expansion plans over the next 18 months, which include growing current customers and markets as well as entering new export markets.

Tom Richardson, marketing director at Warrendale Wagyu said: “It was great to be able to welcome back so many of our producers and update them face to face on our successes over recent months and our future plans including expansion at home and abroad.

“Covid and Brexit have both provided us with some challenges but also with some exciting opportunities going forwards and it was great to be able to update our producers, who are now spread across the whole of the UK in person.

“Our open days are a unique opportunity to gain a first-hand insight into the intricate and specialised process involved in breeding, rearing and finishing these high welfare cattle.”