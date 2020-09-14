Yorkshire farm shop crowned 'Lockdown Legend'

Bert’s Barrow were the first in the region to change their traditional farm shop into a drive thru

A North Yorkshire farm shop has won an award in recognition of their efforts in keeping the public fed and supporting farmers during lockdown.

Bert's Barrow was nominated after they changed their shop overnight into a drive-thu in order to keep its customers safe.

The family-run Hillam business also continued to support over one hundred local farmers and growers during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The farm shop was awarded the Deliciouslyorkshire Lockdown Legends Award for Business, which shines a light on the work being done by Yorkshire’s food industry during the lockdown.







Over 200 nominations were received for both the Business and the Community Award, and a shortlist for each was then put to a public online vote.

Award judge Nigel Barden said: “The Yorkshire food and drink community has responded magnificently to the ramifications of Covid 19, and we heard many touching stories about our shortlisted businesses.

“Bert’s Barrow were the first in the region to change their traditional farm shop into a drive thru, allowing customers to order and pay through their car windows and did magnificently in diversifying throughout.”

As well supporting the local community, the team also continued to support local growers and producers, as well as expanding their team from one full time member of staff to ten.

The team also raised money to send hampers to Covid-19 wards in their local hospitals.

Owner Charlotte Wells-Thompson, who runs Bert’s Barrow along with husband Jason, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to of won this award and being voted for by the public makes it extra special for us.

“We were in a lucky position to be able to keep trading throughout Lockdown by changing our business format overnight and while it’s been hard work, we’re thrilled with the support we’ve received and it’s lovely to be recognised in this way.

“Now that the restrictions are being eased, we’re looking forward to getting some of our events back up and running and have just hosted our first wedding since lockdown."