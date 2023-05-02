Yorkshire farmers given funding support to gain life-saving skills

A rural charity is offering farmers across Yorkshire the chance to learn life-saving first aid skills at a reduced cost after securing grant funding.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society is holding two half-day farm safety sessions at Skipton Auction Mart on 25 May.

The first aid courses cover life-threatening on-farm scenarios such as quad bike accidents and serious incidents involving tractors, as well as livestock.

As the course is subsidised, farmers will only need to pay £20 instead of the usual price of £100 + VAT.

The training is being subsidised due to grant funding from the Partnership Investment Fund and follows successful first aid courses held at Thirsk Auction Mart earlier this year.

Figures show that UK farming accounts for 18 percent of all workplace deaths, with a total of 22 farm workers losing their lives on farms over the past year.

Fiona Macdonald, Yorkshire Rural Support Network coordinator at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said that improving farm safety was of paramount importance.

“All the First Aid skills delivered on the course help contribute to a better equipped farming workforce and could potentially save lives," she said.

"It’s a great opportunity for farmers to gain really hands-on relevant training, ensuring their families and their workforce have access to important First Aid skills should they be needed.”

The first aid courses include skills such as assessing a casualty, the correct recovery position, how to administer CPR, and using an Automated External Defibrillator.

It also includes learning how to treat crush injuries, amputations, impalements and severe bleeding, led by qualified health care professionals registered with the Health & Care Professions Council.

The courses, which are being delivered by Farm and Forestry First Aid (F3A) and supported by H&H Insurance Brokers, begin on 25 May.

They will run for three hours with morning and afternoon sessions available. Participants will be presented with a certificate on completion of the course.