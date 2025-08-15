Yorkshire farms to cut energy bills and emissions with £50k green fund

North Yorkshire farms have a golden opportunity to slash energy bills and cut emissions with nearly £50,000 in sustainability funding—applications close 19 September.

The Business Sustainability Programme by York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority supports farms in implementing changes recommended through local authority audits.

The programme also supports farms undertaking changes recommended through the Grow Yorkshire decarbonisation support programme, as well as assessments carried out by approved private sector organisations.

The initiative is designed to enhance farm resilience, reduce costs, and accelerate the adoption of greener practices across the region.

The programme builds on previous rounds of funding from the Strategic Partnership Fund (SPF), which have already benefited local farmers.

Mark Dinsdale of Low Gill Farm, who received funding to install an anaerobic digester, said the improvements had “dramatically reduced our reliance on the national grid, and we hope to be exporting green energy back to the grid very soon.”

He added: “This project will put us in a good position keeping us in dairying and going forward to achieve net zero.”

The scheme also aims to position York and North Yorkshire as a hub for green enterprise, demonstrating the benefits of decarbonising local farms and businesses.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: "Farmers are at the forefront of feeding the UK. We know they are facing enormous pressures right now and I've committed to making sure more farms are profitable to withstand those external pressures, such as climate change.

“That’s why we've made £1.9 million available through our Business Sustainability Programme. This will support farmers to cut their energy bills and emissions, all while contributing to our region's ambition to become net zero by 2034 and the first carbon negative region in England by 2040."

Applications for the programme are open to eligible farms and other businesses across York and North Yorkshire until 19 September.