Yorkshire MPs chair meeting to tackle flooded farmland

Two Yorkshire MPs have met with farmers to follow up on discussions from last year about the economic impact to agriculture caused by flooded farmland and what solutions can be found.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, chaired a further virtual meeting with Sir Greg Knight, MP for East Yorkshire. They were joined by farmers from both constituencies.

Also attending the meeting were representatives from the Environment Agency, East Riding Council, the NFU and Yorkshire Water, among others. Previous talks took place in April, June and September last year.

The EA reported on a ‘hump’ they have discovered on the bed of the lower River Hull. The geophysics investigations they commissioned have concluded that it may have been there since the Ice Age and dredging or de-silting would not make a difference.

The agency outlined their proposals for a project that would instead selectively take out the reeds in the lower end of the River Hull.

The group looked at the case of the River Parrett in Somerset, which flooded extensively in January 2014 and was subsequently dredged.

No further flooding has been experienced there since and river flow has been restored. Some comparisons were therefore drawn to the River Hull and there are some potential lessons that could be learnt.

However, the EA maintained that the River Hull is very different to that of the River Parrett. Further talks on this will continue when the group meets again later in the year.

Graham Stuart MP said: “We had another productive meeting, but there is no easy solution to put a stop to the flooding from the River Hull that farmers continue to experience.

"The Environment Agency’s investigations into the River Hull and the potential options to reduce the likelihood of flooding are ongoing.

“It is disappointing that there does not appear to be any suitable funding in the government’s levelling up agenda for our purposes, but we will continue to investigate and pursue other avenues.

“We will continue to have these discussions until we have a strong and clear case to bring to the Minister. I look forward to our next meeting.”

Sir Greg Knight MP agreed with Graham and said: “We need to look at a number of feasible options based on firm evidence and this means awaiting the conclusion of the Environment Agency’s surveys.

"When we have all the facts Graham and I will be pursuing ministers for further action on this matter.”