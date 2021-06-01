Yorkshire shooting ground hits market with £3m guide price

A world-class shooting ground in Yorkshire has hit the market with a £3m guide price, and potential buyers can also purchase 126 acres of farmland alongside it.

Located near West Cowick in the East Riding of Yorkshire, Park Lodge Shooting School offers a range of revenue streams.

The multi-purpose site has a gun shop currently let on a commercial lease, alongside a café, function suite and meeting room with outdoor terraces.

In addition to the 54 acres associated with the shooting school, another 126 acres of Grade 3 arable land and is available in a separate lot with a guide price of £1,250,000.

The successful buyer will be able to develop the site further due to planning consent, with the opportunity to create a separate function venue with on-site accommodation.

“Park Lodge boasts huge potential for investors to buy an iconic, established shoot offering an unrivalled experience across five disciplines,” said Sam Johnson, associate partner at Carter Jonas.

“Our client has developed Park Lodge from scratch which has grown organically over the course of the past 15 years and now offers a purchaser the ability to develop the corporate and leisure opportunity further.”

Park Lodge also benefits from a 50kW ground mounted solar array which has been registered for the Feed In Tariff and generates in the region of £11,000 per year.