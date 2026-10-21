Young couple secure £110,000 in loans to take on island farm

A young couple have secured £110,000 in loans to take on a farm in the Isles of Scilly after struggling to obtain finance because of their age and lack of collateral.

Kerry Hulands, 24, and her partner Jack Armstrong, 30, took over Hillside Farm on Bryher in September 2025, securing a 40-year tenancy from the Duchy of Cornwall.

The holding includes 30 acres of pasture supporting a small Ruby Red beef herd, a 10-acre market garden with polytunnels and 200 free-range laying hens.

The couple also run two holiday lets, a market stall and a chilli business, combining farming with tourism and food production.

Their plans were made possible through two £25,000 loans from the British Business Bank's Start Up Loans programme and a further £60,000 from its South West Investment Fund.

Delivered through SWIG Finance, the funding enabled the couple to buy out the outgoing tenants' interest and continue developing the farm.

However, securing financial backing proved difficult.

“Because we were young, we didn’t have collateral, so it was difficult to find a bank that would loan us the kind of money we needed to secure this place,” Kerry explained.

The couple spent five months developing their business plan after learning that the previous tenants intended to leave.

Kerry Hulands and Jack Armstrong secured £110,000 in loans to take over Hillside Farm on Bryher

Jack previously worked on farms in Somerset before moving to the islands three years ago, initially intending to spend six months picking flowers.

He met Kerry, who grew up on Bryher, through their shared interest in gig rowing and decided to stay.

Kerry trained as a teacher before returning to the islands and now travels by boat to neighbouring Tresco to teach children aged seven to 11.

After struggling to secure conventional lending, the couple approached SWIG Finance following a recommendation from the previous tenants.

Jack said: “We couldn’t have done this without their help.”

Their first winter on the farm brought further challenges, with Storm Goretti leaving a field waterlogged and sending a polytunnel across another.

Despite the difficult start, the pair have continued developing their enterprises, including the holiday accommodation, which has attracted strong summer bookings.

Most produce is sold within the Isles of Scilly, while the Scilly Chilli range, including sauces, jams, powders and chocolate, also reaches customers beyond the islands.

The couple work with the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, using cattle grazing to help manage local habitats.

They are also involved in Small is Beautiful, a community-led landscape recovery project.

Jack said the opportunity to run their own business made the challenges worthwhile.

“Ultimately, it’s great to be your own boss and do things the way you want to, rather than following someone else’s plan.”

Lizzy Upton, senior investment manager at the British Business Bank, welcomed the couple's progress.

“Securing an island tenancy like this and running a business that supports both the local economy and community life on the islands is no small achievement.”

For Kerry, the tenancy represents more than a business opportunity, allowing her to remain close to her family and build a long-term future on Bryher.

“It means there’s more opportunity for me, as a young Islander, than just living in my parents’ house, or having to move for school jobs,” she said.

With a 40-year tenancy secured, the couple are now focused on developing their diversified farming business while maintaining their roots in the island community.