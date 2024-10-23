Young dairy farmer with 'passion' for sector given industry award

A young dairy farmer who has 'passion and positivity' for the future of the sector in Wales has won an industry award.

William Davies from Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, was handed the Dairy Stockperson of the Year Award at this week's Welsh Dairy Show.

The competition, now in its 11th year, recognises the contribution a good stockperson can make to a dairy enterprise, as well as the wider industry.

Award judges heard how William takes care of the day-to-day management of the family’s Holstein dairy herd, where he has been working for the past six years.

Upon finishing school, he studied agriculture at Harper Adams University where he spent his industrial placement year working on a dairy farm in the Vale of Glamorgan.

After graduation, William returned home to Fynnonbrodyr to farm alongside his parents, where he has now taken an increasing responsibility in all aspects of the herd.

Judges described William as 'very much hands on', carrying out a range of day-to-day tasks including milking, calf and youngstock rearing and artificial insemination.

He is also responsible for herd management, using DairyComp 305 software, activity monitors and milk recording software.

He oversees the genetic selection, health and fertility, nutrition and performance monitoring, working closely with the farm vet and nutritionist.

Speaking after the presentation, NFU Cymru dairy board chair Jonathan Wilkinson congratulated William on winning the award.

"His passion and positivity for the future of the dairy industry here in Wales, meant he stood out during the judging process," he added.

"Having been back working on the home farm for the past six years, William’s confidence, ability and knowledge base has grown in that time.

"His enthusiasm and determination to further improve and grow the business was clear to see and he is a very worthy winner of this award.”

Rhys Williams, NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Group Secretary added: "There are some fantastic people working within the dairy industry here in Wales.

"William is testament to the high calibre of dairy farmer we are lucky to have producing milk for us."