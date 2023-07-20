Young egg farmers offered free places to attend BFREPA Live 23

Young free range egg producers are being offered free places to attend the sector's biggest event taking place later this year.

Fifteen farmers, aged between 18-30, will be sponsored to attend BFREPA Live 23, in Telford on 15 November, as part of the Young Producer Incentive Scheme.

Successful applicants will be given entry, a seat at the Free Range Egg Awards dinner – hosted by comedian Al Murray – and hotel accommodation.

Overall the package is worth more than £200 per person.

James Baxter, BFREPA chairman said: this year’s new-look BFREPA Live show was set to be better than ever.

"We can’t wait to welcome the lucky 15 young free range egg producers who will be the first cohort to benefit from our new Young Producer Incentive Scheme.

“A big thank you to Wynnstay Humphrey Feeds and Pullets which shares our belief that the next generation will play a vital role in safeguarding the future of the free range egg industry.”

Applicants will need to submit 100 words by 14 September on why they want to attend and what they hope to achieve by being at BFREPA Live.

The winning entries will be selected by James Baxter, BFREPA Vice Chairman Trevor Sellers, young producer Lucy Hinch, and Martin Humphrey, Poultry Commercial Development Manager at Wynnstay Humphrey Feeds and Pullets.

Martin Humphrey said: “We’re excited to review the entries and choose 15 young free range egg producers to benefit from the Young Producer Incentive Scheme.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for young people to network with the wider industry, learn more about our sector and have a fantastic time, completely for free.”

The scheme is open to BFREPA members, any members of a BFREPA members family or perspective new free-range producers aged between 18 and 30.

Wynnstay Humphrey Feeds and Pullets, along with BFREPA, will sponsor the 15 farmers.

Applications should be completed online.