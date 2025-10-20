Young farmer, aged 21, killed in tractor crash near Cirencester

Harley Pearce, a 21-year-old Wiltshire farmer described by his family as a “golden boy with an infectious smile,” has died following a tractor crash on the A417 near Cirencester.

Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm on Thursday 16 October, to reports of a collision on Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe.

Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed: “The driver of the tractor, a man in his 20s and from Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware and being supported by specially trained officers.”

Harley, who was the son of former England footballer Stuart Pearce, was known for his strong work ethic and growing role in the farming industry.

His family said they were “truly shocked and utterly heartbroken at the loss of our cherished son and devoted brother Harley. A soul who left an unforgettable imprint on all who knew him.”

They added: “With a quiet, understated strength and deep kindness, we are so proud of the young man he had become, exhibiting a wonderful work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit in the farming industry. He will always be our shining star.”

The tragedy comes against the backdrop of renewed warnings about the dangers of agricultural work. Farming has once again been named the UK’s deadliest profession, accounting for one in five workplace deaths despite employing just 1% of the workforce.

Figures show 28 farm workers were killed in the past year across the UK, alongside four members of the public, including two children. Campaigners say the statistics highlight an ongoing crisis in farm safety that must be urgently addressed.

Old Birdlip Hill, part of the busy A417 route linking Gloucester to Swindon, is notorious for difficult driving conditions and has been the scene of numerous serious accidents. Local residents said the latest tragedy would once again highlight calls for improved safety measures along the stretch.

Harley was the youngest child of Stuart Pearce and his former wife Liz. While his father is best known for his 78 England caps and long career at Nottingham Forest, the family asked that Harley be remembered for the qualities that defined him — his kindness, determination and passion for agriculture.

Lisa Spivey, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life in yesterday’s collision on the A417. On behalf of GCC, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the man who has died.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam footage from the area, to come forward. Witnesses are asked to quote incident 284 of 16 October when contacting Gloucestershire Police.