Young farmer champions Welsh red meat in new ads

An accomplished young Welsh farmer is starring in a nation-wide campaign promoting PGI Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.

Caryl Hughes, who farms in partnership with her family near Llanarmon Dyffryn, in the Ceiriog Valley, features in a new £250,000 campaign.

The campaign, by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), will include radio and television advertising, on-demand tv advertising, print advertising and media partnerships.

It will also feature core messages around Wales' sustainable red meat production focusing on elements such as landscape, climate and water usage.







The television advert sees Caryl at home on her farm in Ceiriog Valley and displays the dramatic landscapes and natural surroundings where she rears her own flock.

Caryl is a familiar face within Welsh agriculture having previously held the role of National Sheep Association Young Ambassador and Montgomery YFC Chair.

The young farmer has a degree in Agriculture from Aberystwyth University and, notably, was the first person to undertake the Llyndy Isaf Scholarship with the National Trust – where she managed a Snowdonia hill farm for a year combining sustainable farming practices with managing the outstanding natural environment.

Having also competed on S4C’s Fferm Factor, Caryl is also someone comfortable both on film and in the field.

She said: “Like most Welsh sheep and beef farmers, I am very proud of our industry, the food we produce and how we produce it. I’m very pleased to be involved in this campaign promoting exactly that.”

“We wanted the real, authentic voices of Welsh farming to star in this campaign to show the real picture of Welsh red meat production,” HCC’s Market Development Manager, Rhys Llywelyn added:

“Caryl’s knowledge, passion and experience are undeniable and she is a very credible ambassador for our industry and produce. We’re sure viewers and consumers at home will find Caryl relatable and engaging in this advert.”

The new campaign launched on 13 February and can be seen and heard on various on-demand television platforms and radio stations throughout England and Wales.