Young farmer crowned Woman Farmer of Year

Nicola Drew's (L) farm is a successful beef and sheep enterprise

An award which seeks to champion the contribution that women make to the agricultural industry has this year crowned a young farmer.

Nicola Drew, a beef and sheep farmer from Trefecca, near Brecon, farms in partnership with her dad.

She has been announced as the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year for 2019.

Nicola decided to leave her job in performing arts and come home to take over the running of the family’s Trefecca farm.







She re-built the farm and now has around 240 acres of land, as well as renting 40 acres.

The farm is a successful beef and sheep enterprise and Nicola is the key decision maker on the farm.

Using a hands-on approach to the management of the land in order to maximise productivity levels, she conducts soil testing and uses a rolling programme to reseed less productive pastures.

Nicola is also an active member of Brecon Grassland Society where she has gained knowledge to help the process of ley improvements and grassland management.

She manages the day-to-day handling, treatment, feeding and management of the livestock, as well as completing the records of animal ages and breeding histories.

She deals with the veterinary and animal health issues as well completing the buying and selling of stock.

Away from the farm, Nicola milks three mornings a week on a nearby dairy farm, and is a keen advocate for the involvement of the next generation in farming.

NFU Cymru Deputy President, Aled Jones, said 'it is clear' that Nicola has played an 'active role' in the development of her business.

“The fact that she gave up her successful career in performing arts to come home to the farm shows her commitment to the industry, and the family farm

“I was extremely impressed with her dedication and passion for farming, her hunger to learn, undertaking courses and training to ensure she gets the best from her business.

“Nicola’s win shows all those women who want to farm that anything is possible when you set your mind to it,” Mr Jones said.