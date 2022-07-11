Young farmer dies following tragic accident involving machinery

A teenage farmer has died while working on a farm in Devon following a tragic accident involving machinery.

The incident happened on a farm in the Plympton area of Plymouth, on Wednesday 22 June.

The young man, whose identity is not known, was killed by a bale-wrapping machine, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said in a statement.

The safety watchdog added that an investigation was now underway into his death.

Emergency services had arrived on the farm, but the farmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said his next of kin had been informed and this death was not currently being treated as suspicious.

“Police were contacted by the ambulance service on the evening of Wednesday 22 June following reports of a teenage male having sustained serious injuries while working at a farm in the Plympton area of Plymouth.

“The fire service, police, plus air and land ambulances all attended the scene, but tragically the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Due to the age of the male, police will support the Health and Safety Executive with their investigation into this matter.”

A total of 34 people in Britain were killed in agriculture during the past year, according to the latest available figures by HSE.

The startling figure compares to an annual average number of 28 fatalities in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors over the last five years.