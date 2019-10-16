Young farmer gears up for Miss Great Britain finals

Sammy Lambert is usually found working on her family's arable farm in East Yorkshire

A 29-year-old farmer from East Yorkshire is a finalist in the Miss Great Britain 75th Anniversary to take place in February next year.

Sammy Lambert will be swapping her farm wellies for the glitzy ceremony at The Athena in Leicester.

The young farmer, who is usually found on her arable farm near Bridlington, will compete in the first ever category for over 28s.

She's the third generation of a farming family, and has worked with her dad since leaving Bishop Burton College.







“I'm always on the tractors and mucking the horses out and I'm hoping it inspires young farmers to get involved. I'm doing it for confidence in myself,” she told Yorkshire Coast Radio.

“I haven't been a very confident person in the past but when I have achieved things I've felt really happy afterwards.”

Sammy will have to endure an interview round, a fashion round and the swimsuit round.

And, as part of the finals, she is to take part in a loop-the-loop challenge in a stunt plane to raise money for charities Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish.