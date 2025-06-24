Young farmer gears up to break British 8-hour solo ewe shearing record

A young farmer is set to take centre stage as he attempts to smash the British 8-hour solo ewe shearing record – and carve his name into agricultural history.

Huw Jones, a 27-year-old from Mid Wales, is gearing up to attempt the major shearing milestone in July.

Huw, who splits his year between farming in Wales and shearing seasons in both the UK and New Zealand, has been immersed in agriculture from a young age.

“As far back as I can remember, farming has always been my main passion,” he said.

“Mum and dad always included me and my brother in farming decisions – sometimes too young! – but it taught us to think carefully before acting.”

Shearing season for Huw typically kicks off in late April in England before moving back home to Wales by the end of May.

Alongside his friend and fellow shearer Gwydion, he works across local farms, starting with rams and yearlings before progressing to ewes and mountain flocks.

“The aim,” he says, “is always to finish in time for the Royal Welsh Show so I can enjoy the event!”

In addition to his practical experience, Huw holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Harper Adams University – a qualification he says was important for his personal development.

“Although I don’t fully use my degree now, it was important to me to have something to fall back on. Education and learning are never a waste.”

His shearing journey has also taken him across the globe, thanks to winning the prestigious Louise Owen Memorial Shearing Scholarship, which enabled him to travel to Napier, New Zealand, to shear for Brendan Mahony.

“I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” he said, adding that he continues to return annually to shear with Mahony.

Huw's interest in record attempts was sparked by watching top shearers like Matt Smith, Rowland Smith, Gareth Daniel and Ian Jones.

“Seeing them achieve their records planted a thought in my mind – I’d love to do something like that one day,” he explained.

After steadily building experience, Huw set his sights on a personal best, and in 2023 he managed to shear 704 ewes in nine hours – a moment that solidified his ambition to aim for a British record.

“That was the big motivation,” he said. “I set my goal about two years ago and chose the record I wanted to attempt to break.”

As his attempt draws closer, Huw reflected on the highlights of his shearing journey so far. “Winning the Senior Championship at Corwen Shears was a personal highlight,” he said.

He also praised Rowland Smith as a key inspiration: “Not only is he an outstanding shearer in shows and in the shed, but he has an incredible work ethic.

"I used to struggle with lamb shearing until I saw Rowly in action – that’s when I stopped making excuses and found a way to get it done.”