Young farmer shatters shearing record with 663 ewes in 8 hours

Welsh farmer Huw Jones has stormed into the record books, setting a new British solo shearing record with a jaw-dropping 663 ewes in just eight hours.

Machynlleth in Mid Wales was the centre of national attention over the weekend as the 27-year-old smashed the British 8-Hour Solo Ewe Shearing Record.

The record, previously held by Martin Howlett with 539 ewes, was surpassed at Hendreseifion – the same site where local shearer Meirion Evans made his own record-breaking attempt just a year ago.

Months of training and preparation culminated in a gruelling yet triumphant day for Huw, beginning at 7am and ending at 5pm.

Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the feat and cheer him on throughout the day.

At the finish, a visibly exhausted but elated Huw said: “Today has been an amazing day, thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve what I have here today.

"There are too many people to name individually, but you all know who you are. Records are not just about the shearer attempting but are very much a team effort.

"I could not have achieved this today without so many people. I thank you so much for the support you have given me.”

Huw also paid tribute to his family, whose support has been instrumental in his journey: “My family has always supported me to get me where I am today, no matter what I wanted to do, my family has always been there, and I thank them, it means so much.

"I’d like to mention my grandad, who is sadly no longer with us, but hopefully looking down on me today, he was the one who started me shearing.”

He concluded with a heartfelt thanks to the spectators and to those contributing to the two charities supported by the event: the Welsh Air Ambulance and Aberdyfi Search and Rescue.

Gareth Jones, head of member engagement at British Wool, praised the achievement: "This was a display of high-quality shearing, and Huw should be very proud of his achievements.

"We appreciate the hard work that goes on behind the scenes in holding a record and therefore offer congratulations to everyone who has helped and supported Huw in successfully setting a new British Shearing Record.”