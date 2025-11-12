Young farmer turns YFC passion into award-winning rural fashion brand

A Gloucestershire teenager who turned his Young Farmers’ Club spirit into a thriving rural fashion brand has been named Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 at the YFC Achiever Awards.

Eighteen-year-old Harvey Daniell from Olveston YFC impressed judges with his business, Buckover Country Clothing — a countryside-inspired clothing line that has quickly become a favourite among young farmers across Britain.

The awards, hosted by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), took place at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 8 November, drawing more than 500 guests to celebrate the next generation shaping rural Britain.

Harvey launched Buckover Country Clothing at just 17 after spotting a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality clothing for Young Farmers’ Clubs.

What began with a few items made for his local club has since grown into a national brand, offering custom club shirts, quarter-zips, shorts, and a full countrywear range showcased at rural shows across the UK.

Reflecting on his win, Harvey said it “feels absolutely amazing,” adding: “The mad effort I put into building the business up — the long nights, working two jobs to keep putting the money into it — to then stand up on the stage and look back and see every single person cheering for me just meant so much.”

He credited Young Farmers for transforming his outlook and his business: “I never used to do anything until I started at Young Farmers, and I learnt new ways to build my business, met new people and went to so many shows that I hadn’t been to before – and that’s how I spotted the gap in the market.”

The judging panel — made up of farmer and content creator Charlotte Ashley, rural podcaster Ben Eagle, and Robbie Tuer, YFC AGRI Chair — praised Harvey’s ambition and self-made success.

Ashley described him as having “entrepreneurial spirit in bucket loads,” calling him “a go-getter, not intimidated by bigger brands and with a clear vision for where he’s going.”

Harvey’s path from small-scale start-up to national recognition has been powered by determination and resourcefulness. He began by using his grandmother as a local embroiderer before expanding to international manufacturing to meet growing demand.

He bartered web design services and used TikTok and influencer collaborations to grow the brand’s online presence. His videos have earned more than a million views and built strong name recognition across the farming community.

Despite approaches from large retailers, Harvey has stayed true to his vision. “I’m most proud of proving everyone wrong,” he said. “Even my teachers said I wouldn’t make it work. But I went show to show, and people started to know the name Buckover.”

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was one of eight honours presented on the night, celebrating individuals and clubs across England and Wales for their contribution to rural life.

Nominations for the 2026 YFC Achiever Awards will open next year to members and supporters across the country.