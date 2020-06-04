Young farmer who used phone while driving tractor fined

The farmer was caught using his mobile phone while driving a tractor pulling a rake (Photo: Cumbria Roads Police/Twitter)

A young farmer has been fined by the police after he was caught 'chatting away' on his mobile phone while driving a tractor pulling a rake.

Cumbria Police has issued a warning to farmers following the incident, which happened on 27 May.

The farmer was issued a £200 fine and six points on his licence, Cumbria Roads Police said on Twitter.

“Young farmer seen chatting away on his mobile phone. Six points and a £200 fine on its way to him,” the force said.

NFU deputy president, Stuart Roberts responded to the incident, reminding farmers not to use phones while driving machinery.

"Something I have mentioned before. Very simple - Don’t use a phone when driving a vehicle," he said on Twitter.

Jamie Smart, who operates NFU Scotland’s Agricultural Vehicles Helpline, has also urged farmers to keep phones 'out of reach' or run the risk of a heavy fine.

“It is an offence to use a handheld mobile device whilst driving whether that be to make a call, read a text or any other reason," he said.

"If you must use your phone when driving, then use a hands-free system and keep the number of calls and your call time to a minimum."