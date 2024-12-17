Young farmers can now apply to 2025 Fresh AF programme

A year-long programme designed to inspire and equip the careers of up to twenty young farmers has now opened for applications.

Spearheaded by AF, the co-operative buying group, Fresh AF connects participants with industry leaders, innovative businesses, and cutting-edge practices.

The ultimate aim of the programme is to prepare young farmers for success in a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

Launched in March 2024 at the Euston Estate, Fresh AF is a free-to-join programme sponsored by leading suppliers to farms.

Over the course of the year, participants engage in networking opportunities and site visits to businesses like Wildfarmed, Timac Agro in France, Vodafone and Euston Estate.

Workshops and events focused on procurement strategies, cost management, and the role of cooperative buying groups, are also part of the programme.

It culminates in a closing ceremony at the Farmers Club in London, featuring presentations from participants and renowned industry figures.

James Peck, managing director at PX Farms, is positive about the initiative: "Fresh AF is doing an excellent job of broadening horizons and bringing valuable insights to farm businesses through the development of young employees.

"Personal development and training are critical for the growth of the agricultural industry, and I encourage young agri-professionals to get involved."

In 2024, 20 young farmers participated in a series of events that featured 51 speakers across four counties and two countries.

The journey began with a launch at Euston Estate in Suffolk and included visits to Vodafone HQ in Berkshire to explore cutting-edge agricultural technologies.

Visits also took place to Nufarm UK field trials in Cambridgeshire to assess weed control techniques, and Timac Agro in France to delve into sustainable fertiliser alternatives.

A highlight was a visit to Wildfarmed, where participants learned about regenerative wheat farming and its innovative business model.

Tom Harrison, a director at HDF Farming Ltd in Norfolk, said Fresh AF had brought numerous learnings and networking benefits.

He said: “It’s been a great opportunity to get off the farm, learn about different aspects of the industry and meet other young professionals.

"We’re focusing on building up soil fertility and reducing inputs without sacrificing yields and Fresh AF has provided invaluable knowledge in this area which we will apply on the farm.”

Applications for those aged between 18 - 40 are open now until the end of January 2025.

To apply, email fresh@af.farm to request an application form.