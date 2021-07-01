Young Farmers' Clubs launch 'Operation Green'

Young farmers have launched Operation Green ahead of the NFYFC's 90th membership year in a bid to enhance the environment in local rural areas.

As Plastic Free July gets underway, a new challenge by the the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs is being launched with the Environment Agency.

The aim is to encourage Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFCs) to deliver local environmental and green projects.

YFCs are being asked to take this action during NFYFC’s 90th anniversary membership year, which starts in September 2021.

Litter and fly tipping remain a huge problem in the countryside – especially following the increased number of visitors to green spaces during the pandemic.

Excess waste has a detrimental impact on wildlife, and YFCs say they can help to do something about it and support their local communities.

Working with the Environment Agency, NFYFC is asking YFCs and County Federations to organise a project in their local community that positively contributes to improving the natural environment.

They are also encouraged to work with local schools or other community groups to get a project underway.

This can include litter picks, cleaning up local areas, improving areas such as the village hall or planting trees and improving natural habitats.

YFCs can start their project at any time, but they are being encouraged to make plans over the summer and take action from September onwards in the build-up to National Young Farmers’ Week (25-29 October 2021).

YFCs are also being asked to gather advice and resources to action, record and promote their green operation.

NFYFC president Nigel Owens said: “The countryside has been a great escape for so many during the pandemic but sadly it has also resulted in a deluge of rubbish being left behind, which is harmful for wildlife and creating a mess for local people.

"YFCs are in a great position to work with their rural communities to launch YFC Operation Green projects that really make a difference to their local environment.”