Young farmers discuss lower carbon future

The forums said that climate change is 'one of the greatest challenges of the time '

Young farming industry leaders have come together to discuss how farmers can work together towards a lower carbon future.

The UK's four next generation forums put forward their views on how agriculture can progress to become net zero.

The forums are from the NFU, NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The workshop considered what young farmers can do, what opportunities may arise in the future and what barriers will need to be overcome.







It follows the NFU's publication of its Achieving Net Zero report earlier this month.

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing UK agriculture as it faces pressure to cut emissions.

The forums highlighted how farmers are increasingly using greener methods such as precision farming, improving soil structure, better waste management and feed efficiency, to become more sustainable.

There are also opportunities to increase carbon storage and renewable energy on farms, they said.

NFU next generation forum chairman, Simon Gadd said: “There will be plenty of challenges, and working in partnership with the government will be key to overcome these.

“For example ensuring rural areas have full connectivity and broadband access will enable farm businesses to improve productivity, one of the pillars of the NFU’s net zero aspiration.

“And it’s not just government, the retailers and processors have a real role to play in reducing waste across the supply chain.

“The NFU’s report is a starting block for the net zero conversation to happen. The measures we take may be different from farm to farm, but by coming together we can better understand how we can collectively step up to deliver climate-friendly food for the public”

The forums were joined by members from various sector development programmes including the Poultry Industry Programme, the Cereals Development Programme and the Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors.