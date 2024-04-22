Young farmers elect John Lee OBE as new NFYFC president

Young farmers have voted unanimously to elect John Lee OBE as the new president of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

A farmer by profession, John takes on the appointment following a three-year tenure in the post from rugby union referee and farmer, Nigel Owens MBE.

The vote was made at the federation's annual general meeting (AGM) in Leamington Spa on Sunday (21 April).

John has been involved with YFCs since he was 16 years old, starting out as a member of Newton St Cyres YFC in Devon.

He progressed through the organisation in club and county roles before becoming the chair of NFYFC’s Council, and now the first former chairman to become president.

John also has a background in agri-politics. Lord Henry Plumb, ex-NFYFC President, inspired him to become involved in European politics, becoming the first and only president of the European Council of Young Farmers from England and Wales.

John also chaired the European Exchange Programme on behalf of the EU and was appointed to the Common Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee by the then Agricultural Commissioner.

He also holds many national positions, including Chair of the Rural Youth Trust, Past Chairman and now Trustee of The Farmers Club and of NFYFC.

His latest appointment as president will see John working with and providing support to the NFYFC officer team.

John said: “When I received the call from the NFYFC officers inviting me to be President, I was shocked and extremely surprised.

"It’s such an honour to be the figurehead of such an amazing organisation that has helped shape and influence my own personal and professional life.

"It is the YFCs who are the foundation of the organisation and that is the great strength of YFC – it is an organisation that develops people’s skills or gives them opportunities to develop them.”