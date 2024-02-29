Young farmers elect new team to lead NFYFC

The National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs (NFYFC) has elected a new officer team to lead the organisation and represent 23,000 members across England and Wales.

Derbyshire young farmer Drew Bailey, who manages a farm breeding sheep and a suckler herd of native breeds, was elected as the new Chair of Council.

NFYFC’s Council elections were held on 25 February in Warwickshire, as membership numbers have risen each year since the pandemic.

Current figures show that membership has reached the highest point in five years.

Mr Bailey has been a vice chair of the NFYFC Council for the past two years and has also held numerous positions, such as as NFYFC Competitions Chair.

He was also Chair of the East Midlands Area of Young Farmers’ Clubs and County Chair for Derbyshire County Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (FYFC).

He will be supported in his role by vice chairs James Nixey from Buckinghamshire and Jessica Rose from Nottinghamshire.

The 32-year-old first joined Belper YFC when he was 15. He says he wants to ensure YFCs are accessible and available to all young people aged 10-28.

During his year in office, Mr Bailey says he will be actively promoting the inclusive message, that 'YFC is for Everyone'.

He said: “I am excited to be elected as the new Chair of NFYFC’s Council and I am looking forward to working with the clubs and county federations to help them share the message that YFC is for Everyone.

“I’m not from a farming background but my passion for the industry has grown by being part of a YFC. It’s true that you don’t have to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer.

"I want to ensure that all young people, volunteers and supporters – regardless of their background – feel they are welcome to join YFC and be a member of this amazing organisation.

“I want us to be an organisation where everyone feels like they can belong, which in turn should also encourage more inclusivity in our rural communities and the agricultural industry.”

NFYFC Council also elected a new Chair of the Board of Management, Natalie McGinn, following the conclusion of Delme Harries’ term of office.

The elections followed on from NFYFC's annual summit, which involved talks on key topics, including climate change, diversity and the responsibilities of charity trustees.