Young farmers face 'lost year' as support gap opens in Northern Ireland

Young farmers in Northern Ireland are facing a year with no dedicated support in 2026, according to the Ulster Farmers’ Union, which has accused DAERA of a serious failure in policy planning.

The UFU said the combination of expiring schemes and delays to replacement funding has created a damaging gap at a time when generational renewal is being actively promoted by government.

DAERA’s Farming for the Generations pilot scheme is due to run only until March 2026, while both the Young Farmers Payment and the Regional Reserve ended after the 2025 scheme year.

The union said this leaves young farmers with no meaningful support for the remainder of 2026, with a full Farming for the Generations scheme not expected to be operational until 2027.

UFU president William Irvine said the situation was unacceptable. “It is simply unacceptable that we are starting 2026 with nothing in place for young farmers,” he said.

“At a time when everyone is talking about generational renewal, we warned DAERA this would happen. We raised serious concerns about the pilot. Unfortunately, those warnings have not been acted upon.”

The UFU is calling on DAERA to extend the Young Farmers Payment and the Regional Reserve into the 2026 scheme year as an interim solution.

Mr Irvine said this would provide stability while a longer-term scheme is finalised.

“The solution is straightforward,” he said. “Carry over the Young Farmers Payment and the Regional Reserve into 2026. That would provide continuity, certainty and a clear signal that government is serious about supporting young people into farming.”

The union also highlighted a growing backlog of young farmer and Regional Reserve appeals, which it said is leaving businesses waiting months for decisions and payments.

“We also have young farmers and family businesses who are stuck waiting on appeals with no clarity,” Mr Irvine said.

“That is not just stressful it affects cashflow, business planning and confidence in the entire support system.”

The UFU said it remains engaged in discussions with DAERA on the future Farming for the Generations scheme and supports the overall aim of encouraging generational renewal.

DAERA has previously said work is ongoing to develop a longer-term scheme following the pilot phase.

However, the UFU warned that the emerging policy direction risks placing too much emphasis on professional services and legal restructuring, rather than direct financial support that reflects how family farms operate.

“Succession is a process, not a single legal event,” Mr Irvine said.

“Many farms operate with multiple generations actively working together, even if ownership hasn’t formally transferred for very valid tax, pension or certainty reasons.”

He said future support must recognise real-world farming structures, rather than forcing families into arrangements simply to meet scheme criteria.

“Farm profitability and business confidence are the foundations of generational renewal,” Mr Irvine said.

“Without practical, timely and well-designed support, no amount of strategy documents or pilot schemes will persuade young people that farming has a future in Northern Ireland.”