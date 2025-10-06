Young farmers generate £10m of social value, report shows

Young Farmers’ Clubs generated more than £10 million in social value last year, according to new figures released to mark National Young Farmers’ Week 2025.

According to the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), the network generates £4.51 in social good for every £1 it invests.

In 2024, this added up to a total value of £10,024,953, combining NFYFC’s expenditure of just under £1.2m with nearly £1m worth of volunteering contributions from members.

The figure was calculated using the Social Value Engine, an accredited tool developed by Rose Regeneration, drawing on data from NFYFC’s annual membership survey.

The findings align with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with most impact recorded under ‘Good Health and Wellbeing’ (£6.6m) and ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’ (£3m).

The announcement coincides with the launch of NFYFC’s new YFC Boot Print campaign, which will run until the federation marks its centenary in 2032.

Clubs will be encouraged to record acts of kindness in areas such as mental wellbeing, rural community support, farm safety, and environmental care.

To mark the start of the campaign, young farmers have been asked to create scarecrow scenes in their local communities, with television presenter and former NFYFC president Matt Baker judging the entries.

He said National Young Farmers’ Week was “a fantastic opportunity to promote how Young Farmers’ Clubs make a difference in our rural communities,” adding that scarecrows, like young farmers themselves, are “truly iconic characters of our countryside.”

Members are also being invited to write or record letters to their future selves, setting out personal goals for their YFC journey that they can revisit in 2032.

NFYFC Chair of Council James Nixey said the Social Return on Investment figure demonstrated “the achievements of our YFCs across England and Wales and the impressive impact they have on rural young people’s lives.”

He added: “It’s clear how YFC Makes a Difference to thousands of lives and this National Young Farmers’ Week we hope that even more young people will discover their local club and be part of such a positive organisation that delivers social good to so many.”

Survey findings underline that impact. Last year, 77% of members reported improved career prospects, 69% planned to work in farming or rural industries, 89% said YFC had boosted their public speaking confidence, and 94% highlighted new friendships and stronger mental wellbeing.

NFYFC’s work sits within a wider youth sector framework, with UK Youth research showing that every £1 invested in youth work generates between £3.20 and £6.40 in taxpayer benefits.

As NFYFC looks ahead to its centenary in 2032, the challenge will be to ensure Young Farmers’ Clubs continue to thrive — delivering not only for rural youth but for the wider communities they serve.