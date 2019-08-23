Young farmers needed for leadership scholar programme

Applications for the programme will close in a week's time

Young farmers are needed as part of a scholar programme which aims to develop leadership skills within the industry.

The Oxford Farming Conference (OFC) is seeking young leaders in the agri-food industry to apply for its programme for the 2020 conference.

It seeks out the best young leaders in UK agriculture, securing a place at the two-day conference in January.

The purpose of the Emerging Leaders' initiative is to develop the skills and passion of potential leaders within the agri-food sector.







Applicants must be 30 to 45 years of age and actively involved in the food and farming industry.

Applicants must not have attended the Oxford Farming Conference before and able to attend the conference from 7 to 9 January 2020.

Applications for the programme will close on 31st August and be reviewed by the panel in September.