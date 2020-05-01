Young farmers needed for NFU Ambassador Programme 2020

The programme is a year-long series of events designed to give young people the opportunity to engage with the work of the NFU

Applications are now open for students and young farmers to apply for this year's NFU Student & Young Farmer Ambassador Programme.

The programme gives young people between the ages of 18 and 26 years the chance to become a leading voice for farming in Britain.

Over the course of one year, ambassadors will have the chance to undertake numerous initiatives.

These include media training, represent British farming at the Lord Mayor’s Show, attend the NFU Conference, develop their knowledge on a #StudentFarmer trip and guest-edit the magazine.







Applications are now open. Following a first-stage written application, successful candidates will be invited to a final-stage interview on either 15 or 16 July 2020.

NFU next generation forum chairman, Simon Gadd said: “The NFU’s Ambassador Programme is a fantastic opportunity for our students and young farmers to develop the skills they need to become an influential part of British agriculture.

“British farming is on the brink of great change and we need young advocates to tell its story to the nation."

There will be 8-12 people selected for the programme. The NFU will contact successful applicants regarding the next stage mid-July