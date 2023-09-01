Young farmers needed to represent industry as part of NFU initiative

A new group of young farmers and students are being sought after to represent the industry over the next 12 months, both within it and to the public.

The NFU is looking for 18-26 year olds for its Student & Young Farmer Ambassador Programme, who will help to represent young farmers in British farming.

The 12-month programme has been running for nearly five years, providing young people the chance to learn more about the industry and develop skills.

Successful applicants will fly the flag for the industry at important agricultural and political events, showcasing the significance of food and farming to the public.

To apply, prospective ambassadors are asked to send in a video application to show their personality, communications skills and enthusiasm for farming.

NFU President Minette Batters said the programme offered 'a brilliant opportunity' to develop knowledge of food and farming while helping to garner public support for British agriculture.

She said: “Ambassadors play an instrumental role in engaging young people, representing the voice and views of young farmers and highlighting the work that needs to be done to raise our domestic food security up the political agenda.

“We’ve been fortunate to have outstanding ambassadors who have gone on to achieve remarkable things, and I would encourage anyone thinking about applying to take up the excellent opportunity.

"I am immensely proud of the programme’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, as embracing diversity is vital for the success of any industry.

"We welcome anyone who is passionate about agriculture and wants to champion the future of farming.”

Applications for the Student & Young Farmer Ambassador Programme, which opened on Friday (1 September), can be done online.

The programme runs alongside other NFU initiatives, including the Cereals Development Programme and Sugar Industry Programme.