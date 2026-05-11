Young farmers offered behind-the-scenes access to top agri businesses

Young farmers and agri-professionals are being offered the chance to gain behind-the-scenes access to some of the UK’s most innovative agricultural businesses through a fully funded development initiative.

Fresh AF 2026, organised by agricultural purchasing co-operative AF Group, has opened applications for its year-long programme aimed at building skills, confidence and industry connections across the farming and food supply chain.

Up to 20 participants from across the UK will be selected for the scheme, which combines farm and business visits with leadership, communication and management training.

The initiative comes as the farming sector continues to focus on developing the next generation of industry leaders capable of navigating changing markets, technology and supply chain pressures.

This year’s theme, “The Roots to Results”, will explore how agricultural inputs, farming systems and business decisions influence the final products reaching consumers.

Fresh AF chair Susie Emmett said the programme would give participants a wider understanding of the industry and the challenges facing modern farming businesses.

“Every business visit, every talk and every conversation will help participants better understand supply chains and decision-making across the industry,” she said.

The programme begins at AF Group’s headquarters near Norwich in September 2026 before continuing with visits to farms, processors and agricultural businesses across the UK.

Participants will also take part in workshops focused on communication, management and business development before presenting their experiences at a final event in June 2027.

Previous cohorts have visited businesses including Wildfarmed, Arla Foods, Dyson Farming and Euston Estate, alongside food and supply chain businesses such as Borough Market and Equatorial Coffee Traders.

Adam Godwin, assistant farm manager at Sentry, described his experience on the 2025 programme as “invaluable”.

“It’s given me the confidence to try new things,” he said.

Mr Godwin said visits to businesses including Dyson Farming and Arla Foods had broadened his understanding of different approaches within the agricultural sector.

“It’s been a real eye-opener,” he added.

Georgina Saunders, a graduate surveyor at Residentially chartered surveyors, said the initiative had helped her develop both professionally and personally.

“It’s broadened my understanding of the industry and connected me with like-minded, forward-thinking people,” she said.

She added the experience had helped improve confidence in communication and public speaking while encouraging participants to apply new ideas within their own roles.

Fresh AF committee member Alex Robinson encouraged young people working in agriculture to apply.

“Take this chance to step outside your day-to-day role and see the bigger picture,” he said.

“Whether it’s learning about supply chains, building confidence in communication and leadership, or gaining insight through industry visits, Fresh AF will have a lasting positive impact on you.”

Applications for Fresh AF 2026 close on 31 May, with organisers warning that places are expected to fill quickly.