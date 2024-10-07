Young farmers praise YFCs for improving health and wellbeing

The overwhelming majority of young farmers put membership of a YFC as being a factor for improved health and wellbeing, a UK-wide survey says.

The benefits of YFCs have been highlighted today, with 93% of young farmers stating that participating in club activities has boosted their wellbeing.

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) has released the results today (7 October) as part of this week's National Young Farmers’ Week.

Early results highlight that 96% of members who responded say they feel welcomed and included when taking part in YFC activities, while 98% said they feel safe.

NFYFC chair of council Drew Bailey said he was 'thrilled' to see the organisation highly regarded among young farmers.

He said: “After more than 100 years of Young Farmers’ Clubs, it’s amazing to see how loved and relevant the organisation remains to thousands of people.

“This National Young Farmers’ Week we are sharing the message that YFC is for Everyone – regardless of your background. Our early survey results highlight how welcoming and supportive YFC is perceived to be.

“I didn’t grow up in a farming family and I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I have enjoyed many years in YFC, made friends for life, felt included and accepted, and even been inspired to become a farmer.”

Other key results from the survey include that most (86%) of respondents said they had develop practical skills, while nearly all (95%) said they had developed new friendships.

And the majority of young farmers (78%) said they had improved their career prospects by being a member of a club.

Welcoming the results, NFYFC President John Lee said: "YFC is for everyone and being part of your local club opens up lots of new opportunities.

"Being part of YFC has had a lasting impact on my life. The skills I gained and the friendships I formed have stayed with me to this day."

While you do not have to be a farmer to be a YFC member, 70% of respondents said they were planning to work in farming or the allied rural industries in the next five years, despite the challenges to entry.

Access and affordability to training ranked highly as the main challenge respondents faced to working in farming or the allied rural industries.