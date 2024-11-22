Young farmers' pumpkin PYO enterprise flourishes after support

Trialling different pumpkin-growing techniques in the first season of a pick-your-own (PYO) diversification has helped new entrant farmers manage risk in that all important foundation year.

Matt Brooks and Laura Pollock broadened their 114-acre enterprise into horticulture, after taking on the tenancy of Lower House Farm, a Monmouthshire County Council farm at Llanfair Discoed, in 2023.

Neither had family backgrounds in farming, but Matt had worked in agriculture since leaving school and had ambitions to farm in his own right.

Laura’s career centred on business psychology and team development but she shared his passion for producing food.

“We didn’t realise at that time that tenanted farms were a thing, it opened the door to new opportunities for us to get into farming so we started applying for tenancies," Laura explains.

Their grassland holding, which they farm to regenerative principles, is stocked with a mix of store cattle and calves, sheep and pigs, some of which supply their growing ‘direct-to-consumer’ meat enterprise.

To diversify their income, the couple were keen to establish an enterprise that combined horticulture with welcoming visitors to the farm.

A PYO pumpkin patch on 1.5 acres offered that opportunity but, with little experience of growing specialist crops, further support and guidance was needed.

Lower House Farm was selected by Farming Connect to be part of its 'Our Farms' network, and a trial was designed around Laura and Matt's PYO ideas.

With advice from ADAS advisor Chris Creed, funded through the Farming Connect Advisory Service, they trialled different establishment techniques – direct drilling the seed, planting bought-in pumpkin plants and propagating their own plants from seed.

Direct drilling was the least time consuming but incorrect calibration resulted in sporadic establishment.

“They were the plants the suffered the most, we learned that everything needs to be set right with the drill to get the best coverage, but from a time and cost perspective it was the most practical way of doing it.

“The propagated plants and the ones we bought in both grew pretty well overall," Laura explains.

Next year, she thinks a combination of establishment methods is probably a sensible approach: “It should perhaps cover all bases and eventualities if we get another tricky growing season."

A yield of 2,700 pumpkins and squashes was achieved on the 1.5 acres. The squashes performed particularly well, with each plant yielding three or four fruit, while ‘Atlantic Giant’ had the poorest performance.

Weed control presented the greatest challenge. The couple are steering away from using sprays and plastic matting but after quite significant weed burdens they are seeking solutions that work from both practical and environmental perspectives for future seasons.

“The weeds did take over but we were able to top the weeds mechanically which did help," Laura explains.

Next year strips of grass will be left between the rows so that only the area around the pumpkins will need to be weeded, not the whole field. Pollinator strips will also be introduced.

Opening their farm to the public for the picking season has not only provided Matt and Laura with valuable income but they have enjoyed the experience of educating people about farming, and sharing their joy at spending time on the farm.

“Seeing children’s faces light up when they come to the farm has been wonderful, and we have seen that in the older generation too," says Laura.

“Some people have brought grandparents who reminisced about visiting farms as children, they had a real sense of fulfilment from spending time here."

A collection of animals ranging from Belted Galloway and Highland cows to chickens and sheep add to the visitor experience.

Parking capacity limits the number of visitors to no more than 20 vehicles in every 90-minute lot, which Laura says is in some ways beneficial.

“It never gets too busy and you can spend more time talking to people, they very much appreciate the peace and quiet of the farm’s setting.’’