Young farmers rank poor mental health as 'one of biggest hidden problems'

Nearly all farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden problems facing farmers, according to campaigners.

In a sample of 450 farmers aged under 40 who live and work across the UK, 94 percent agreed that poor mental health is now a significant problem.

The worrying statistic is included in the sixth Mind Your Head campaign, which launches today to illustrate actions being taken to break down mental health barriers in agriculture.

Campaign organisers the Farm Safety Foundation, known as Yellow Wellies, says the past few years have proved challenging for the UK farming industry.

Continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit, a global pandemic, supply chain shortages, spiralling costs, and the war in Ukraine, have all impacted farmers' mental health.

In an industry that continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK, making sure farmers are looking after their physical and mental wellbeing has "never been more important".

There were 22 farm workers that lost their lives in fatal farm incidents in 2021/2022, however, there were 36 suicides by those working in farming, according to the Office of National Statistics.

According to the Yellow Wellies study, 90% of young farmers agreed that farm safety and mental health are directly linked.

However, its research also revealed some alarming results about those registering lower mental wellbeing scores.

Using the Warwick Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scores (WEMWBS), farmers with lower mental wellbeing scores were less likely to take steps to stay safe on the farm, such as carrying out risk assessments.

They were also more likely to admit to taking risks, less likely to think about the consequences and less likely to take personal responsibility for their safety.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, said the charity's research showed that levels of mental health in farming were deteriorating.

"Farmers also recognise that there are barriers to ‘opening up’ about their mental health however, having ‘no one to talk to’ was not seen as a significant barrier.

“However, calls to rural support helplines have increased or become more complex over the past three years.

"For example: In Wales, Tir Dewi have noted 5-8 times the volume of calls to their helpline and the DPJ Foundation have made 47% more counselling referrals."

She added: "We need to take the pressure off these rural support groups and charities who are increasingly relied upon to provide support for those in crisis situations."

'There is no shame. There is no stigma'

Recognising the signs of someone struggling with their mental health and at crisis point can be difficult, especially when they are the person that everyone else depends on for support, as Andy and Lynda Eadon unfortunately know.

The Warwickshire farmers have agreed to share their heart-breaking story and explain why losing their only child to suicide is an experience no parent should go through.

They are using their voices to call on young people in the industry to reach out and support each other.

At 22 years old, Leonard 'Len' Eadon was a popular young farmer, completing his studies at Harper Adams University with his whole life ahead of him. But in January 2022, he took his own life.

One year on from these tragic events, his parents Andy and Lynda have been campaigning to make, what is essentially a very difficult subject, more open to discussion and one that young farmers.

The couple have been working with Farm Safety Foundation for the past year to raise awareness of recognising the signs and symptoms of someone struggling and gain the confidence to start what could be a difficult conversation.

They are calling for more support for those making their journey into the industry and have created the Five-a-Day Challenge in Len’s memory.

Lynda says: “When Leonard died, it became a very strong feeling that we had to do something to bring people in the farming community together to talk.

"This is why Andy devised Five-a-Day Challenge - five very simple things you can do every day to look after your mental health.

"Over 18,000 of these bright red challenge cards have been printed and distributed to markets, local young farmers clubs and through the NFU Student Farmer magazine.

"We also commissioned 2,000 copies of the Farm Safety Foundation’s Little Book of Minding Your Head to be printed and distributed to YFCs to support the new mental health curve module that they have developed.”

Lynda continued: “Our hope is that, because Leonard was so well known and it shocked so many people, we want people to keep talking about it and keep remembering him and realise that they need to be aware of what they’re feeling and reach out if they need it.

"There is no shame. There is no stigma. But there is support.”