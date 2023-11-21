Young farmers reminded of rural road safety in new NFYFC campaign

A new initiative aiming to encourage rural young people to drive safely in the countryside has been launched by NFYFC.

With most YFC members living in rural locations, the organisation's 'Drive it Home' module aims to help reduce the number of incidents on rural roads.

More than half of fatal crashes in Britain occur on rural roads, according to the charity Brake, and per mile travelled, they are the most dangerous roads for all kinds of motorist.

And its rural young people aged between 16 and 29 who are at the highest risk of dying from a road traffic accident.

NFYFC's Drive it Home programme includes an awareness session, focusing on the four main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on roads.

The 'fatal four' inappropriate speed, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while distracted and drink and drug driving.

The programme can be delivered during a club meeting and lasts around one and a half hours.

Originally launched in 2012, the module has now been renewed to address the key issues facing rural road users today.

Suitable for 10-to-28 year olds, it aims to help young people think about the preparations needed for driving.

It includes an interactive exercise about the items people should keep in their car, such as a first aid kit, a warning triangle, and a blanket.

The course also gives guidance to young people on what to do if they're first on the scene of a road traffic incident.

NFYFC chair of council, Rosie Bennett said the course could be a life-saver. "We’re urging YFCs to include the Drive it Home module in their programmes, as it’s an issue that affects everyone living in rural communities."

Leicestershire Police officer Rob Cross, who is also vice president of Leicestershire & Rutland YFC and a former county chair, worked to re-develop the course.

Mr Cross also helped to deliver the pilot course to his former club Lutterworth YFC. He said: “I am proud to have helped develop this course., which I hope will be a prevention tool and stop rural young people from becoming a statistic.

“I’d much rather be involved in talking to YFCs than having to pick up the pieces of a fatal road traffic collision and speaking to their bereaved family and friends."

The Drive it Home module is part of NFYFC’s suite of training modules, which have been developed to deliver during club meetings by YFC trainers.