Young farmers share recipes for pupils to learn how to cook

Young farmers have shared their top recipe ideas for schoolchildren to learn how to cook, with a twist on the classic toad in the hole the winning recipe of the challenge.

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC) challenge sought affordable and nutritious meal ideas that celebrate British produce and help improve cookery skills.

The winner, 12-year-old Isaac from Lothersdale in Yorkshire, was chosen after a nationwide search for six dishes to celebrate during this week's National Young Farmers’ Week.

The challenge was set in response to the government’s Food Strategy that aims to ensure secondary school children leave school knowing how to cook at least six healthy recipes.

The NFYFC asked young farmers to submit affordable and nutritious recipe ideas, while also including how they would shop locally for their produce.

The winning recipe, which uses pork sausage meat, onions and apple alongside a classic Yorkshire pudding mix, was inspired by Isaac’s late grandma’s cookery books.

Isaac, an active member of his Lothersdale Young Farmers’ Club, said he chose it because it celebrated Yorkshire produce and because he thought it would even appeal to fussy eaters, like his brother.

“I was really happy to win,” said Isaac. “It’s important for young people to know how to cook because it’s better to learn when you’re young rather than having to go on courses later on. Cooking from scratch saves money too.”

Isaac’s entry to the challenge outlined all of the places where he sourced the produce for his dish.

As a regular at his local farm shop and greengrocers in Skipton, Isaac said he was keen to promote using British produce and supporting local farmers.

“I'm better than my mum at cooking so I do it all. I first learnt how to cook at school. Practice makes perfect, so once I started, I didn’t stop,” said Isaac, who makes crumbles and jams using apple and plum trees in his village.

“After all the hard work you put into cooking, you can eat it, share it with friends and make people happy.”

Other recipes included creamy chicken and leek hotpot, by Melanie Hawes, Norfolk, and Poldark’s Crown Jewels Cornish Saffron Toast served with seasonal fruit & Cornish Toffee Sauce, by Megan Stratton, Cornwall.

The challenge was part of NFYFC’s new #HomeGrown campaign, which aims to encourage more people to shop locally and cook from scratch in a bid to improve the UK’s health and support British farming.

NFYFC President Nigel Owens MBE said: “I’m proud to represent an organisation of young people who are passionate about British food and farming.

"NFYFC’s competitions and training programmes support the development of skills in cookery and agriculture as well as improve understanding about sustainable food."